The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 7

DAY SEVEN
The morning kicked off at the East River Track with a guerrilla fashion show by Maryam Nassir Zadeh — and a surprisingly intimate performance by Solange Knowles. Elsewhere, Tom Ford introduced a new line of lipsticks, and Vaquera showed what was either the fanciest bathrobe or the most comfortable wedding dress of all time.
The night ended with a trip upstate to Bedford, New York, to see Ralph Lauren’s see-now-buy-now collection in his personal car garage. As far as we know, the cars were not available to buy off the runway, but man, were they fun.
