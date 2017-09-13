The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day 7

Photo: Rebecca Ramsey

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily CliffsNotes below.

DAY SEVEN

The morning kicked off at the East River Track with a guerrilla fashion show by Maryam Nassir Zadeh — and a surprisingly intimate performance by Solange Knowles. Elsewhere, Tom Ford introduced a new line of lipsticks, and Vaquera showed what was either the fanciest bathrobe or the most comfortable wedding dress of all time.

The night ended with a trip upstate to Bedford, New York, to see Ralph Lauren’s see-now-buy-now collection in his personal car garage. As far as we know, the cars were not available to buy off the runway, but man, were they fun.

You know your Tuesday afternoon is going well when you end up at the East River track surrounded by @maryam_nassir_zadeh's #ss18 presentation watching @saintrecords perform. 💛💛💛 #cutfashionweek 🎥: @bielparklee A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

There are many remarkable things that happen at fashion week but @saintrecords playing in a public park for the @maryam_nassir_zadeh show was ❣️❣️❣️❣️Shows like this make it seem passé to use actual models and not just the coolest women you know. #nyfw #cutfashionweek A post shared by Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

See Now, Buy Now @ralphlauren #cutfashionweek A post shared by Rebecca Ramsey (@rebeccarams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Solange serenaded the runway @maryam_nassir_zadeh #nyfw A post shared by Ashley Weatherford (@ashley.weatherford) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

A bathrobe wedding dress for the bride who hits snooze 😴💍 @vaquera.nyc A post shared by Emilia Petrarca (@emiliapetrarca) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

