The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day Five

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily CliffsNotes below.
DAY FIVE
Mansur Gavriel debuted their first RTW collection yesterday, and it was exceedingly Instagrammable. Bold colored wool coats, an exhilarating music score, and scrunchies all made for an incredible show.
Elsewhere, Sandy Liang featured some of the Cut’s She Seems Cool girls. Prabal Gurung taught our beauty director Kathleen Hou how to use lip gloss as eye shadow. And at the end of the night, Rihanna blew everyone away with a Fenty show full of pink sand and motorcycles.
