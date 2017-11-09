The Latest on the Cut

22 mins ago

Report: White Sneakers Are Still Cool

According to the people who think about stuff like this constantly.

3:59 p.m.

Go Backstage at Fenty and Sies Marjan

Plus: Jonah Hill and Aziz Ansari at Opening Ceremony, and Gigi Hadid at Prabal Gurung.

3:33 p.m.

DVF Prepared for Fashion Week by Taking Her Speedboat for a Spin

“The water makes everything better. You feel like you have just been on vacation.” the designer explained.

3:19 p.m.

Dov Charney Says Having Sex With Co-Workers Is ‘Unavoidable’

“Look, I’m not going to be a victim of sex-shame tactics.”

3:03 p.m.

See the Many Glamorous Faces of DragCon

These queens know how to put on a look.

2:46 p.m.

The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day Five

Scrunchies are back.

2:43 p.m.

Connecticut Councilman Resigns After People Find Out He’s a Furry

Scott Chamberlain stepped down after his “fursona” was revealed.

1:43 p.m.

The North Face Is Collaborating With Sacai

Plenty of cool puffers and hoodies to get that gorpcore look.

1:36 p.m.

Melania Trump Wore a Designer Known for Critiquing America

What does it mean?

1:32 p.m.

Bannon Says Trump Will Keep Tweeting Whether You Like It or Not

“You’re gonna get some good there, and every now and again you’re gonna get some less good.”

12:45 p.m.

A Yoga Mat Caused the White House to Go Into Lockdown

Someone threw a sign and a yoga mat over the fence.

12:32 p.m.

Sometimes It’s Cool to Show a Little Effort for the Cameras

Rapper Tommy Genesis shows us how its done.

12:17 p.m.

See More of the Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week

The peacocks were sporting some very cheerful ensembles yesterday.

12:16 p.m.

Max Mara Made a Mini Version of Their Whitney Bag

It’s in rich jewel-toned velvet and has rhinestones.

12:03 p.m.

The Best La Roche-Posay Products That Are 25 Percent Off Right Now

From waterproof mascara to anti-aging creams.

11:47 a.m.

Kim Gordon and Huma Abedin Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus Diplo, Bella Thorne, and Jourdan Dunn.

11:43 a.m.

You Might Want to Start Eating More Fat and Fewer Carbs, According to a Study

The study linked high fat intake to a lower risk of premature death.

11:03 a.m.

Oscar de la Renta Teases a Spring Collection Filled With Tulle and Paint

This new video previews the spring summer 2018 collection, debuting today at 4 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: This Photo of Bennifer 1.0 From the 2003 Oscars

What was he looking at? Was there a rift in the relationship? Did she love him more than he loved her?

10:49 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Says Trump’s Election Reassured ‘Millions of White People’

Clinton parsed her loss in an interview with CBS.