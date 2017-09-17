The Best, Worst, and Most Blinding Looks at the 2017 Emmys

Photo: Getty Images

This was a great year for television (and not much else). As a result, the 2017 Emmy awards had an exceptionally stylish red carpet, with the women of Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale, the highly advanced teenagers of Stranger Things, new favorites from Atlanta and Insecure, plus familiar faces like Jane Fonda.

If there was one trend that stuck out, though, it was metallics. From Tracee Ellis Ross’s Chanel haute couture gown to Sarah Paulson’s Carolina Herrera number, the red carpet was blinding this year — in a good way. We also saw a lot of bell hems, with Millie Bobby Brown looking like the Netflix princess that she is in tulle Calvin Klein by Appointment and Elisabeth Moss in a simple, short dress. Of course, there was also plenty of Handmaid’s Tale red.

Read on for the best, worst, and most blinding looks of the night.