This book is so well-done that I found myself really excited to sit on a beach, and read about sexual assault on campus. (The book is an outgrowth of Grigoriadis’ New York cover story on Emma Sulkowicz, and dives into the murky waters of college sex, sexual assault, hookups, and everything in between.) The writing — honed over years at this magazine, as well as Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and the New York Times Magazine — is so vivid, you just want to keep hanging out with her on the page and listen to what she’s thinking about. But what’s most refreshing is that Grigoriadis isn’t afraid to untangle the hairball that is college sex, even though someone — whether it’s the hardcore feminists or the Men’s Rights bros — will rip apart any idea that falls outside of party lines. Yet Grigoriadis dives in because, as she says in the book, she believes that to actually understand why there are so many reports of sexual assault on campus, you have to actually, explicitly, and finally, figure out what is going on in these bedrooms, and talk it about it candidly. —Katie Van Syckle, weekend editor.