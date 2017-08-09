The Best Instagram Moments from Fashion Week, Day Two

As Fashion Week unfolds, the Cut’s editors will be covering all the best moments on Instagram. Follow editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, fashion news editor Emilia Petrarca, and of course the Cut’s own account for updates, and get the daily Cliff’s Notes below.

DAY TWO

Americana in all of its forms seemed to be a theme yesterday: Creatures Of Comfort’s Dust Bowl–inspired show brought breezy silhouettes to a sun-soaked West Village loft, while Brock Collection also showed prairie florals. As for Raf Simons at Calvin Klein, he was inspired by “American horror and American beauty.” If fashion follows his lead, clothes are about to feel a lot more revolutionary.

Rihanna was the day’s other big news: she launched her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. And over at Zac Posen, the gowns looked like something Rihanna could wear at her next red carpet event.

Warning: your spring wardrobe shopping may commence after watching. 🚨🌹🚨🌹 @brockcollection #ss18 🎥: @lrpeoples #cutfashionweek A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Take notes from @creaturesofcomfort on the many, many ways to layer your spring clothes. ✏️ #ss18 #nyfw #creaturesofcomfort #cutfashionweek 🎥: @lrpeoples A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Me next summer because I can never say no to a tent dress, especially one from @creaturesofcomfort. ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ #cutfashionweek #nyfw2017 A post shared by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

American violence. Pop nightmares. Pompons. Clothes for a revolution. @calvinklein 🔪#nyfw #cutfashionweek #calvinklein A post shared by Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

a true queen (@badgalriri) wears a yellow ball gown ☀️☀️☀️, no bra, and orders champagne from the bar at her own beauty launch (@fentybeauty @sephora.) #fentybeauty #rihanna #rihannanavy A post shared by Kathleen Hou (@kathou) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

