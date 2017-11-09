The North Face Is Collaborating With Sacai

Should you think that the gorpcore trend is fizzling out, here comes another collaboration to prove you wrong. This time it’s the granddaddy of the cool camping movement: The North Face. The outdoorsy brand decided to partner up with Sacai, who is no stranger to activewear partnerships (they had a pretty successful run with Nike.) This time around the capsule collection is a riff on the staples you might remember from the ’90s: puffer-coats, hoodies, T-shirts, and parkas all featuring that recognizable The North Face logo. Of course, since Sacai’s Chitose Abe has her hands on it, she added in her brand’s signature touches in the form of zip up-sides, fishtail hems, and voluminous back details. The line starts at $150 for a T-shirt or beanie and goes up to $750 for the bomber coat. Plus, if you were curious: all the fur used is faux. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
