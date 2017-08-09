The 17-Year-Old Playing in a Riot Grrrl Band

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee

It’s hard to believe Sabrina Fuentes, a.k.a. @sickysab, is 17. At such a young age, she’s already starred in VFiles’ series “Intern Files,” been featured in a Vogue video, and been signed as a model with No Agency. She’s also the lead singer in the band Pretty Sick, but she’s so busy that she says her 16,000 Instagram followers may not know that she even performs. Keep an eye out for her — even if you’re not quite sure which industry she’ll break into next. Read on for her answers to our lightning-round questions.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? The old, old issues of The Face.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? Dogs, because then I could hear all of their owners’ secrets.

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers. I don’t own a pair of slippers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? I feel like there are a lot of people out there who haven’t listened to my music, which is kind of funny. There are a lot of people who are just now seeing it, who I’ve known through the internet for ages. I’ll get messages like, “Oh I listened to your band for the first time today.”

What was the last website you looked at? One of those online BDSM quizzes to see where you fall on the scale of kinkiness.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? I wouldn’t want that to happen. I wouldn’t like that at all.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? I don’t have one.

What do you eat for breakfast? Normally I drink coffee but I’m trying to stop. But I’ll also have cereal or pasta. I eat a lot of pasta.

If you had only three things you could eat for the rest of your life what would they be? Pasta, fruit, candy.

Person you wouldn’t mind being trapped in an elevator with? Björk.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be? Resign.

If you were a color, what color would you be? Orange, because nobody likes me. It’s always been my favorite color, forever.

