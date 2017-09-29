This Week in Drama: Jane Fonda on Megyn Kelly, the Cat Café Meltdown, and More

Photo: Getty Images

Every week brings such an overwhelming onslaught of news, that sometimes the most entertaining bits can fall through the cracks. Here, we’ll recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for.

Lenny Kravitz Was Food-Shamed in Paris

Lenny Kravtiz — singer of songs, wearer of scarves — reportedly could not even enjoy a bite of chocolate at the opening of the Paris Opera Ballet without being criticized by a très rude Frenchman.

Per “Page Six,” his rival was a “tuxedoed French VIP,” so just pick any famous French guy (Emmanuel Macron? Pepé Le Pew?) to picture as you play out the following scene in your mind:

“Shhhh!” shushed the unidentified male, adding, “Stop eating! Stop eating!” That’s when, our source says, “Kravitz got out of his seat and confronted the guy.”

“Don’t tell me what to do,” yelled the star, only to be reprimanded by the miffed man who yelled back, “This is France!” Kravitz was then grabbed by a woman nearby, who exclaimed, “You don’t know who that is!” in reference to the peeved patron. “I don’t care — don’t tell me what to do,” Kravitz shot back.

#JeSuisTeamLenny.

The Jamie Oliver Glutensuit

Jamie Oliver, best known for being the British Bobby Flay, is currently embroiled in a scandal that involves lies, scams, treachery, and the gluten intolerant. Sort of. Oliver’s currently being sued by the Gluten Intolerance Group, which owns the “GF” logo that indicates a food product is, in fact, gluten-free. He’s been using a very similar symbol for recipes on his website that have not actually been certified gluten-free. He also has refused to remove it, hence the lawsuit which seeks “a court injunction barring him from using his “GF” symbol, and an order requiring the chef to publish a note on his website explaining that he “has no affiliation whatsoever with the nonprofit.” The lesson here? Don’t anger people who haven’t eaten bread in a while.

Tiffany Trump’s Inheritance Story

Every anecdote we hear about Tiffany Trump further hammers home that she’s the ultimate stereotypical middle child. Most recently? Unaired recordings from a 2005 Donald Trump appearance on The Howard Stern Show recently emerged, and he reportedly shares that Ivanka and Donald Jr. wanted to “bump” Tiffany out of her inheritance. The chorus to her 2011 Auto-Tuned single makes more and more sense the more we learn about her.

Jane Fonda Is Not Here for Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly’s new NBC show debuted this week, and so far it can best be described as “extremely awkward” and “incredibly painful.” Take this exchange Kelly had with Jane Fonda, after she asked the actress a question about plastic surgery:

Megyn Kelly did not please Jane Fonda today.... pic.twitter.com/8IofVdsieF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 27, 2017

May all our stares be as withering as Jane’s.

The Wellness Blogger Who Faked Having Cancer

This week an Australian wellness blogger received a harsh dose of reality when she was fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for hawking supplements she claimed cured her fake cancer. Whole Pantry founder Belle Gibson was ordered to pay $322,000 after she pretended to have cancer, then claimed the natural lifestyle she advertised on her website cured it. Gibson later admitted to the scam in a 2015 interview: “She says she is passionate about avoiding gluten, dairy and coffee, but doesn’t really understand how cancer works.” You don’t say.

The Great Cat Café Meltdown

You may have heard and even been personally offended by the term “crazy cat lady,” and for good reason — not all people who love cats are ladies, but they are all freakin’ insane (points to self). The drama that transpired surrounding Boston’s PURR Cat Café is the perfect example of how the emotionally charged high-stakes work of animal rescue can sometimes go terribly awry, leaving the less experienced among us to cry bullying on Facebook, then go on to call potential customers bitches. Here is that drama in all its glory:

