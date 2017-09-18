This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

Earlier this year, Damon Lindelof promised that if The Leftovers cast were nominated for Emmys, the world would be handsomely rewarded with a peek under Justin Theroux’s famous gray sweatpants.
If you’ve never seen The Leftovers, allow me to explain in GIF form:
Alas: despite being one of the best shows on TV for reasons (mostly) unrelated to J.T.’s dong, The Leftovers was snubbed. Nothing for Justin Theroux. Nothing for Carrie Coon. A little something for Ann Dowd, thank God–but for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. Nothing for Amy Brenneman or Christopher Eccleston or Mimi Leder or Damon Lindelof.
And consequently: nothing for us.
Never forget: Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale may have won it big, but in the grand scheme of things, we are all losers.
Comments