This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Earlier this year, Damon Lindelof promised that if The Leftovers cast were nominated for Emmys, the world would be handsomely rewarded with a peek under Justin Theroux’s famous gray sweatpants.

If you’ve never seen The Leftovers, allow me to explain in GIF form:

Alas: despite being one of the best shows on TV for reasons (mostly) unrelated to J.T.’s dong, The Leftovers was snubbed. Nothing for Justin Theroux. Nothing for Carrie Coon. A little something for Ann Dowd, thank God–but for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. Nothing for Amy Brenneman or Christopher Eccleston or Mimi Leder or Damon Lindelof.

And consequently: nothing for us.

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Never forget: Big Little Lies and Handmaid’s Tale may have won it big, but in the grand scheme of things, we are all losers.