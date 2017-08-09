Thongs Have Made Their Inevitable Fashion Week Return

Following the reappearance of the belly button comes another early ’00s throwback. Remember the low slung jeans paired with a visible thong that every celebrity wore while walking out of Kitson into a swarm of paparazzi? Well, they’re baaaaack. This time around the pants hang even lower, grazing the hip bone while the thong is attached to a super high cut bathing suit.

@hiandramartinez in TOM FORD S/S18 Women's Runway Look 5. #TOMFORD #TOMFORDSS18 #NYFW A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

It first popped up at Tom Ford where it walked alongside more ladylike gowns. Then we saw it at Kith, where it was given a sportier twist with track pants. It was taken to its most extreme state at Linder, where pants were optional. And there it was again at Chromat, paired with low-rise, wide-legged jeans. Given the rise of the sexy swimsuit, it was only inevitable that the sexy bodysuit was going to follow. Place your bets as to which Kardashian-Jenner will be the first to debut the look.