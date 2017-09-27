Tom Cruise Did Not Wear a Fake Butt in Valkyrie, Says Tom Cruise

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The universe is vast and unknowable, its mysteries countless: Where do we go when we die? Is there life on other planets? Did Tom Cruise wear a fake butt in Valkyrie?

The latter theory was first presented in August by writer Alan Hanson on Twitter, who has the fitting username “iluvbutts247.” It quickly went viral because, well, look at it.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Cruise finally addressed ButtGate, which he said he was not previously aware of, in an interview with ScreenRant. The answer?

“There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

He went on to shut down speculation about butt authenticity in a mooning scene from the upcoming American Made. “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films,” Cruise said. “So let it be known — I do my own mooning.”

Hanson, however, is still not convinced. “Tom Cruise definitely wore a fake butt for that scene,” he told the Cut. “I look at butts all the time so I can usually tell when they are fake or real (most times? they’re real). I don’t think there’s anything to be embarrassed about.”