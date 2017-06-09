Tom Ford Had the Best Celebrities in His Front Row

Photo: Instagram/@tashonfash

Cindy Crawford, Julianne Moore, Karlie Kloss, Helena Christensen, Liev Shreiber, and Chaka Khan were among the eclectic group of celebrities kicking off Fashion Week in the front row of the Tom Ford show at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night.

Kim Kardashian was there too, in a body hugging dress, fresh from the announcement of she and Kanye West’s third child (via surrogate.)

The show featured sharp power shoulders and sequins, French cut bodysuits layered under pants, and an evening finale of ruched fitted gowns in nude, pink, black.

But of course, nothing topped Chaka Khan’s fan.