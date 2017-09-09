The Best Instagram Moments From Fashion Week, Day Three

Photo: Kathleen Hou

DAY THREE

Yesterday was a reminder that almost anything can feel chic in the right context. Fidget spinners made their runway debut at the Tory Burch presentation yesterday, while the models at Jason Wu looked sleek and sophisticated with shower-wet hair.

Other shows took wilder flights of fancy. Florals and bold makeup dominated the Snow Xue Gao presentation, which drew inspiration from the Beijing Opera House. And no body or face was alike at the Chromat show, which sent everything from foil dresses to denim coordinates down the runway.

The night ended at Jeremy Scott’s 20th anniversary show, which of course, felt like the party it should be. Gigi, Jourdan, and Sofia all were there in Scott’s brightest, most fun silhouettes.

