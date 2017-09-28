Turns Out Jared Kushner Is Registered to Vote As a Man

Photo: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Look, Jared Kushner has made a lot of mistakes – he reportedly needed three attempts to properly fill out his national security questionnaire, he was recently caught using a private email server for government business, and he once did this to his hair. But there is one mistake Jared Kushner did not make; he did not register to vote as a woman.

Earlier this week, Wired reported that records held by the New York State Board of Elections indicated that Jared Kushner was registered to vote as a woman. And while the president’s son-in-law was indeed listed as a woman, it was the Board of Elections that made the error, not Kushner, who, despite his struggles with the national security questionnaire, had in fact registered to vote as a man.

According to the New York Daily News, Wired accessed Kushner’s information through Nexis, a database that is run separately from the Board of Elections. When the Daily News accessed his records through AVID, the board’s own database, they saw Kushner had checked the box for “Male” on his registration form. Kushner’s entry also reportedly included two corrections dated from Wednesday, the first which said “CORRECTED GENDER” and the second which said “Changed from: F Changed to: M.”

So, despite all of his other blunders, it seems Kush may be one of the few people in the White House who can correctly register to vote.