Uber Is Sorry for ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ Promo

Photo: Jon Feingersh/Blend Images/Getty Images

Uber, shining beacon of modern sexism, has tweeted an apology for their sexist “Wife Appreciation Day” promotional copy. The promo, only valid on September 17, read:

Dear husbands, a gentle reminder — today is Wife Appreciation Day. Order on uberEATS and leet your wife take a day off from the kitchen.

The promotional message went out to Uber customers in Bangalore, where many said it promoted the deeply entrenched gender roles in India.

Thank you @Uber for defining gender roles in India. Of course women are meant to slog it out in the kitchen & the men need to BUY us freedom https://t.co/EW57ZyXdnG — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) September 17, 2017

The same day the promo debuted, Uber’s communications Twitter account apologized in a deeply empathetic tweet.

This was totally inappropriate. We've removed it and we apologize. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 17, 2017

Uber’s chief brand officer, Bozoma Saint John, tweeted a slightly more apologetic sentiment. Saint John joined Uber the same week a board member resigned over making a sexist joke and Travis Kalanick announced he was taking a leave of absence, so she’s well-versed in handling Uber controversies.

Oh hell no. This is completely unacceptable. Will take care of this. — Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) September 17, 2017

Oh, hell no, indeed.