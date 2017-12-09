See the Ukranian Designer Who Showed Bulletproof Vests at NYFW

New York Fashion Week has taken a political slant this year. Back in February, there were Planned Parenthood pins everywhere; this season, it was ACLU ribbons. And now comes Ukranian designer Svetlana Bevza, who has a different spin on the tumultuous global political climate that we live in.

Her brand Bevza, which had its New York debut this season, took inspiration from the concept of protection — the fragility of our bodies, and the way we keep them safe from the world. That translated into pieces inspired by bubble wrap, bulletproof vests, and bandages. The result was a series of minimal, tailored pieces made from wearable fabrics like sateen and cotton. Click ahead to check them out.