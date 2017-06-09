André Leon Talley on Career and Romance

Legendary former Vogue editor André Leon Talley loves a lot of things: a flashy caftan, for one. But in a new clip from an upcoming documentary about him, he discusses his romantic, non-Paris, non-runway loves. In the clip, Talley discusses how rather than finding “someone to live with,” he found himself in love with his career. The clip includes footage of him walking around with a very young Karl Lagerfeld.

The documentary, fittingly titled The Gospel According to André, directed by Kate Novack, premieres this Friday, September 8, at the Toronto Film Festival.