Watch a Model Transform Backstage at Dior With Just Mascara

There were close to 70 models at yesterday’s Dior show, among them model Ruth Bell, the British model last season who went from waist-length strawberry hair to a buzz cut, from obscurity to fame. Having walked in over 50 runway shows and on the covers of Vogue China and T Magazine China, Bell is personally familiar with the transformative powers of beauty with shears, a great makeup artist, and hairstylist. But with this new video, Bell personally shows you what it’s like to metamorphose backstage over the course of a few hours and talks about how laughing is her favorite beauty look. Click to watch Bell go from model-wearing-plaid-off-duty to a ’60s impish pixie in tulle with fluttery, butterfly lashes, with the aid of a specially wielded mascara wand and Dior’s image and creative director, Peter Philips.
