The Latest on the Cut

Me, Lady Gaga, and the Medical Establishment That Failed Us Both

Like her, I have fibromyalgia, a debilitating condition that affects mostly women — and that, too often, isn’t taken seriously.

Baroness von Sketch Show Is the Canadian Answer to Inside Amy Schumer

It’s the rare sketch-comedy show created by and starring women over 40.

A T-Shirt to Benefit Planned Parenthood by a Downtown Artist

It’s limited-edition.

Dapper Dan Had the Best Reaction to Being in the MoMA

His jackets are featured in “Items: Is Fashion Modern?”

Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Good T-Shirt and Jeans

Today’s Golden Peacock keeps it simple with an homage to Dr. Dre.

Yes, You Can Wear Two Pairs of Hoops at Once

You can even wear three!

Anthony Scaramucci Wants to ‘Make the World a Better Place’ With His News Outlet

The Scaramucci Post launch draws ever closer.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Get on board with the beret.

Your Guide to Madonna’s New Beauty Line, MDNA

It includes a giant magnet!

The Story Behind Dior’s New Feminist Slogan

Linda Nochlin’s granddaughter responds on her behalf.

Celebrities Explain What They Would Do for That Dick

With a new viral-video hashtag.

Watch a Model Transform Backstage at Dior With Just Mascara

Model Ruth Bell’s backstage beauty diary.

Jared Kushner Reportedly Registered to Vote As a Woman

It’s not the first time he’s struggled with forms.

Elizabeth Warren Is Getting Hillary-ed

And it’s a lot more complicated than sexism.

Tom Cruise Did Not Wear a Fake Butt in Valkyrie, Says Tom Cruise

The actor denies the rumors of a butt prosthetic.

Read ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill’s Essay About Standing Up for What’s Right

“I can’t pretend that I don’t see what’s happening in our world.”

To Get Better at Understanding Other People, Start With Yourself

Research shows that introspection breeds empathy.

Woman Arrested in ‘Killer Clown’ Case, 27 Years Later

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, is accused of having murdered her romantic rival while wearing a clown costume back in 1990.

The Best of the Urban Outfitters Men’s and Women’s Shoe Sale

Including Doc Martens, Blundstone boots, and Adidas Primeknits.

Elon Musk’s 69-Year-Old Mom Is CoverGirl’s New Face

Maye Musk has a new job.