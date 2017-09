The Latest on the Cut

Watch the Sonia Rykiel Livestream

The Most Amazing Prints From the Comme des Garçons Show

From vegetables to Sailor Moon.

Watch the Altuzarra Livestream

Ivanka Trump’s Well-Documented Commercial Flight

In the wake of Tom Price’s resignation over private air travel, Ivanka flies with the regular folks.

Courtney Love and Pamela Anderson Partied With L’Oréal and Balmain in Paris

Plus Alessandra Ambrosio and Neymar.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Plastic Bag Made It to Paris Fashion Week

Who wore it better?

5 of the Most Obviously Staged Moments in Kardashian History

A look back at some of the least-real moments in reality TV.

See Colorful Polaroids From the New YSL Accessories Book

The cover is designed to look like a jewelry box.

Nobody Wants to Live in Ivanka Trump’s Old Apartment

Lowering the asking price by 30 percent hasn’t helped.

VA Chief and His Wife Reportedly Had a Great Time in Europe on Taxpayers’ Dime

Another Trump administration official comes under fire for mixing business with pleasure.

This Underground Brand Just Showed in a Crowded Paris Métro Station

The MTA could never handle this.

See More of the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Big sweaters, head-to-toe denim, and leopard prints.

See Jennifer Lawrence Do Her Best Georgia O’Keeffe Impression for Dior

In a series of ads shot by Brigitte Lacombe.

The 10 Most Enjoyable Guardian ‘Experience’ Columns

From accidentally buying a giant pig to tractor-stealing dogs.

Meet the New Brand Where Modesty Meets Functionality

Get to know the Eight Senses.

Cindy Crawford and Jasmine Sanders Partied This Week

Plus: Alexa Chung, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell.

The Fantasy of a Female Hugh Hefner

For women, it’s not buying exactly what he sold — it’s claiming a version of his lifestyle for ourselves.

Heels Come in Unexpected Cool Shapes This Fall

So much better than a plain old stilettos.

This Week in Drama: Jane Fonda on Megyn Kelly, the Cat Café Meltdown, and More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

Here’s How to Get Over Your Fear of Leopard Print

Choose accessories that are exceedingly practical.