The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Lenny Dykstra Spent Last Night Tweeting at Lena Dunham

2017, baby!

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Tory Burch Livestream

Enjoy!

9:33 a.m.

This Alec Baldwin Interview Sure Took a Bizarre Turn

“I see you in a bathrobe on a terrace in Paris, and you’re just having the longest kiss in the world.”

9:19 a.m.

Elizabeth Alexander on the Book That Taught Her About Complicated Women

“Little Women was my first consciousness of what it meant to really love and inhabit and identify with a book.”

9:05 a.m.

My Terrible Boss Made Me Call a Sandwich Shop to Complain About Cubed Chicken

He told me, “You need to call their corporate office and make sure they do cubed rather than sliced.”

7:41 a.m.

Tom Ford Looks Back

Recalling his greatest hits, the designer misses the current moment; Narciso Rodriguez captures it.

6:00 a.m.

‘Why Can’t I Stop Thinking About My High School Crush?’

Sometimes, remaining in a state of confusion serves us.

12:41 a.m.

George and Amal Clooney Took in a Yazidi Refugee

The pair are supporting him while he pursues a college degree.

12:03 a.m.

The Best Things to Buy From Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Makeup Line

“Sexy” blotting paper, Trophy Wife highlighter, and a nude lip gloss that really works for all skin tones.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s Weatherproof Evening Wear

Dresses to wear in the rain, or something more sinister?

Yesterday at 9:54 p.m.

Rag & Bone Ditches Runway Show in Favor of Charitable Look Book

Carolyn Murphy, Maye Musk, Lil Buck and Bobby Cannavale all modeled looks for the charity of their choice.

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Watch the Adam Selman Livestream

Enjoy!

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

Nylon Magazine Is Shutting Down Its Print Edition

The October print issue will be its last.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

Betsy DeVos’s Title IX Rollback Is a Victory for Men’s-Rights Groups

Her decision to scrap the “Dear Colleague” letter proves she’s on their side when it comes to campus rape.

Yesterday at 4:58 p.m.

Rashida Jones Lands Her First Beauty Job

She’s going to be making funny videos for a drugstore beauty brand.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

See Inside the Brooklyn Museum’s Latest Fall Exhibition

“The strength of this show is … proof is often in the eye of the beholder …”

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

St. Vincent Wore the Most Incredible Dress at the Tiffany Party

It was red vinyl.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Behati Prinsloo on Why She’ll Never Eat Bacon Again

“I’m put off by it. I will stand by that.”

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

There Are So Many Good Ways to Wear Denim This Fall

Ten pieces that prove denim is more than just jeans.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Hulk Hogan’s Lawyer Has Filed a New Defamation Suit Against Jezebel

Over a May 2016 report about an alleged “cult” that preyed on women.