13 mins ago

Ayesha Curry’s Face Has a New Job

Easy, breezy, beautiful.

9:00 a.m.

Watch the Gucci Livestream

Enjoy!

8:42 a.m.

Does Happiness Really Make You Healthier? It Depends Where You Live

A new study makes the case that the effect varies by culture.

8:30 a.m.

What to Buy at Dermstore’s Massive Natural Beauty and Paula’s Choice Sale

Prices go back up after September 21.

8:00 a.m.

HGTV Is a Never-ending Fantasy Loop. Look Deeper, and It Gets Pretty Ugly.

There’s nothing more addictively soothing than watching someone flipping homes on HGTV. Until we end up in a real-life rerun of the housing bubble.

8:00 a.m.

Looking Back at 40 Years of New York’s Fertility Journalism

The millennial baby-boom, in vitro fertilization, later-in-life pregnancies, and more.

7:40 a.m.

Even Dame Judi Dench Worries About Getting Jobs

Seven Oscar noms doesn’t free you from “constant” worry.

6:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: ‘Are You Happier Than You Were in Your Twenties?’

Sadness doesn’t define you, even if it feels that way right now.

12:19 a.m.

Olivia Munn Had to Pay for Her Cameo in Ocean’s 8

How much would you spend to be in a movie with Rihanna?

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson’s T-Shirt Feud Has Come to an End

Manson let Howard Stern read Bieber’s reconciliatory texts on air.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Embrace Sequins for Day With a Bright, White Boot

Today’s Golden Peacock Award goes to Kate Foley.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

Amazon Sent People Emails About Their Nonexistent Baby Registries

Oops.

Yesterday at 6:50 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Fall outerwear is on full display.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Teens Make Rape Joke During Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

The South Carolina high-schoolers have since been reprimanded.

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

The Fancy Perfume Is Activated by Chub Rub

Roland Mouret’s perfume is not meant for thigh gaps.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Polo Ralph Lauren Is Reviving One Of Its Classic ’90s Collections

It’ll be available in store for three days only.

Yesterday at 5:04 p.m.

Surely Your Louis Vuitton Perfume Deserves Its Own Luxury Home

Introducing the high-end fragrance case.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Okay, Now Goop Is Just Messing With Us

Who’s laughing now? (Us. It’s still us.)

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Tommy Hilfiger Touches Down at London Fashion Week With a ‘Rock Circus’

The whole Hadid family was in attendance. Plus Zayn!

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

The Story Behind the Greatest Internet Recipe Comment of All Time

Sydne Newberry, a brownies recipe, and the woman who moved to the U.S. and stole her husband.