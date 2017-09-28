What to Buy From Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Fall Line

One of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week last February was Rihanna’s college-themed fall 2017 Fenty x Puma collection. Models walked down a runway made out of long library tables wearing varsity sweaters, preppy dresses, and, of course, Rihanna’s infamous creeper sneakers. Today you too can dress like a student at Rihanna University, as the full collection is finally on sale.

There are 99 pieces total, with prices starting at $35 for chokers and going up to $500 for heavy coats. It’ll most likely sell out fast, so scroll ahead to shop the seven pieces you should buy now.

Still on the choker train? Wear this with a V-neck sweater to make it feel fresh for fall. Buy Fenty Plaid Choker $35, Puma

At Rihanna University, there is no such thing as a bad hair day; there is only a good hat day. Buy Fenty Unisex Cap $50, Puma

At $75, it’s expensive for a graphic T-shirt, but how cool is that logo? Buy Fenty Crew Neck T-Shirt $75, Puma

A little bit preppy and a little bit casual. Take a cue from Rihanna and wear it with Doc Martens to add some edge. Buy Fenty Varsity Shirt Dress $170, Bloomingdales

Rihanna re-created her wildly popular, now-sold-out creepers for fall with a thicker sole and ankle straps. Buy Fenty Platform Sneakers $190, Bloomingdales

If you want to go full Fenty, wear these pants with the puffer below. Buy Fenty Track Pants $220, Puma

After all, one can never have too many puffers. Buy Fenty Hooded Puffer $260, Puma

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.