What to Buy From Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Fall Line

One of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week last February was Rihanna’s college-themed fall 2017 Fenty x Puma collection. Models walked down a runway made out of long library tables wearing varsity sweaters, preppy dresses, and, of course, Rihanna’s infamous creeper sneakers. Today you too can dress like a student at Rihanna University, as the full collection is finally on sale.
There are 99 pieces total, with prices starting at $35 for chokers and going up to $500 for heavy coats. It’ll most likely sell out fast, so scroll ahead to shop the seven pieces you should buy now.
Still on the choker train? Wear this with a V-neck sweater to make it feel fresh for fall.
At Rihanna University, there is no such thing as a bad hair day; there is only a good hat day.
At $75, it’s expensive for a graphic T-shirt, but how cool is that logo?
A little bit preppy and a little bit casual. Take a cue from Rihanna and wear it with Doc Martens to add some edge.
Rihanna re-created her wildly popular, now-sold-out creepers for fall with a thicker sole and ankle straps.
If you want to go full Fenty, wear these pants with the puffer below.
After all, one can never have too many puffers.
