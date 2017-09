Photo: The White House

Despite his reported obsession with his employees’ appearance, Donald Trump has never been known for his sharp dressing. He took things to a new level in a photo released by the White House today of a meeting between him and GOP senator Tim Scott. In it, he appears to be wearing a navy suit jacket and … black pants.

...is Trump wearing a navy jacket with black pants? https://t.co/t5C0XniOft — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 13, 2017

This must be what happens when you get dressed in the dark, by the glow of Fox News on the TV.