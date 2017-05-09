Where to Follow All of the Cut’s Editors During Fashion Week

FOMO is at an all-time high during Fashion Week. There always seems to be one influencer, blogger, or celebrity you forgot to follow. It may feel impossible to keep up with every surprise musical guest at an after-party, show, and intimate dinner, but we’re making it easier to sift through all the content clutter. The Cut’s editors have your bases covered.
Allow us to present our Fashion Week social-media cheat sheet. Not only will you get all of the latest updates on runway shows, street style, trends, and celebrities, but you’ll also have the pleasure of seeing it all from our sharp and stylish editors’ eyes, delivered with a knowing wink. Taking things too seriously isn’t fun.
Your control center: The Cut
Twitter: @TheCut
Instagram: @TheCut
Who: Cathy Horyn, fashion critic-at-large
Twitter: @CathyHoryn
Who: Stella Bugbee, president and editor-in-chief
Twitter: @StellaBugbee
Instagram: @StellaBugbee
Who: Rebecca Ramsey, fashion director
Twitter: @RebeccaRams
Instagram: @RebeccaRams
Who: Izzy Grinspan, senior editor
Twitter: @izzygrinspan
Who: Emilia Petrarca, fashion news writer
Twitter: @emiliapetrarca
Instagram: @emiliapetrarca
Who: Diana Tsui, senior fashion market editor
Twitter: @chupsterette
Instagram: @chupsterette
Who: Lindsay Peoples, fashion market editor
Twitter: @lrpeoples
Instagram: @lrpeoples
Who: Indya Brown, fashion assistant
Instagram: @indyabrown
Who: Kathleen Hou, beauty director
Twitter: @KathleenHou
Instagram: @KatHou
Instagram: @KatHou
Who: Ashley Weatherford, senior beauty editor
Twitter: @sincerelyash
Instagram: @ashley.weatherford
Who: Katie Van Syckle, celebrity reporter
Instagram: @katievansyckle
Comments