On Monday night, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who’s been a vocal critic of President Trump for some time, sent out a series of tweets calling him a white supremacist and “unqualified and unfit to be president.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the tweets quickly became a subject of controversy; people on the right attacked Hill for their contents, while those on the left defended her. Amid the backlash, ESPN issued a statement distancing itself from Hill’s views — “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” it read. And on Wednesday, the White House went even further, calling for Hill’s firing during a press briefing.

When asked whether she had a reaction to Hill’s tweets, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said they were “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

Sarah Sanders called ESPN host Jemele Hill's anti-Trump tweets a "fireable offense" https://t.co/GkhoiyuU3C https://t.co/BIXib0cjto — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2017

She added that President Trump had recently met with Senator Tim Scott and other “highly respected leaders in the African-American community,” and that he’s “committed to working with them to bring the country together.” “I think that’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like that one,” she added.

When reporters pointed out that Trump’s failure to condemn white-nationalist groups directly after a violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, might have had something to do with Hill’s views, Sanders objected. The president, she said, “was clear in his initial statement” and condemned “hatred, bigotry, racism of all forms” — he has “been very consistent in that fact,” she concluded.