The Wild Yeezy Season 6 Goose Chase Continues

Another day, another Yeezy Season 6 rumor.

Kanye West was first thought to be showing his latest collection during New York Fashion Week, but we all know that didn’t happen. This season followed a positively-received Fall 2016 show, which also took place in New York. So, the chances seemed likely. He was hitting his stride. Alas, the week went on without him, and the fashion flock flew off to London, then Milan, conducting business as usual.

But it wasn’t over, it still isn’t over.

On the second day of Paris Fashion Week, a photo surfaced of a possible Yeezy Season 6 invitation, first on the Instagram account @thebusinessfashion, (not to be confused with the reputable publication, Business of Fashion), and then on the Donda Twitter fan account (Kanye West’s creative content company). That tweet has since been deleted, (key word ‘fan’ account). We can’t decide if that’s more or less suspicious.

The photograph showed a nude sock with “Season 6” printed on it. Of course, anyone could have done that on socks dot com, but the color scheme is distinctly Yeezy. West also sends merch as an invite every year. No prominent attendees have publicly confirmed receiving said invites, yet, but People reports that a New York show was never intended, and that Yeezy Season 6 will be shown via private showroom appointments in Paris instead. West himself might not even attend.

This rumor comes just days after it was confirmed that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian would not be returning to Paris this season, following her robbery during Fashion Week last year. This could also be a possible fake-out, but Kim has not been back to the city since, and it feels unlikely seeing that she has baby number three on the way (via surrogate). However, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is currently there attending shows, so clearly the city is not off limits for all Kardashians and Kardashian-adjacents.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, both of whom have taken time off to focus on their mental health and family. So, it would make sense for Yeezy Season 6 to be on a temporary hiatus. This is also a particularly crazy time for the Kardashian family, with pregnancy rumors also swirling around both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

But none of this has ever stopped the Kardashains, nor Kanye West. So, who the heck knows. The moral of this story is: Trust no one, but don’t stop believing.