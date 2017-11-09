A Yoga Mat Caused the White House to Go Into Lockdown

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The White House was locked down for 45 minutes on Monday morning after two individuals threw “unknown objects” over the north fence. Those objects, as it turned out, were a sign and a yoga mat. (Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, is that you?)

As you’ll recall, President Donald Trump is decidedly anti-exercise, so it makes sense that a yoga mat would send the White House into such a state of disarray. And as Newsweek notes, security around the White House was likely higher than usual during the yoga mat ordeal, since Monday was the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The lockdown was announced shortly after President Trump finished a speech at the Pentagon about the 9/11 attacks. At first, the Secret Service tweeted that there had been an “incident” along the north fence line — and soon after, that two individuals were in custody for throwing unknown objects.

Uniformed Division responding to an incident at the north fence line, along Penn. Ave. Area is closed to pedestrian traffic. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 11, 2017

2 individuals in our custody after throwing unknown objects over @WhiteHouse north fence line. @DCPoliceDept and fire responding. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 11, 2017

An agent later told the White House television pool that the lockdown was a result of the aforementioned sign and yoga mat.

NEW: Secret Service agent with TV pool says the White House lockdown was caused by someone who threw a sign and yoga mat over the fence. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 11, 2017

We can only assume the president will go on a Twitter rant about yoga while enjoying his two scoops of ice cream at dinner.