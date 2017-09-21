You Can Buy Balenciaga’s Dadcore Sneakers Today

Photo: Balenciaga

Practically everything that Demna Gvasalia creates for Balenciaga becomes a trend, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s new Triple S sneakers are a hit — dadcore is the new normcore. The sneakers were released today as a permanent line sold at Balenciaga stores and online, designed to look like a collage of your dad’s favorite sneakers. Gvasalia’s innovative triple-sole combines the molds of running, basketball, and track shoes with embroidered mesh and standard rope laces.

After debuting at Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2017 menswear show in Paris in June, the sneakers will now be available in styles for both men and women, in different colors each season. Our guess? They won’t stay on store shelves for long. Scroll to shop our three favorites.

Photo: Benoit_Fatou/A Buy Balenciaga Triple S Trainer $850, Balenciaga

