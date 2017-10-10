10 Insanely Beautiful Wedding Looks, From Gowns to Pantsuits

Just as New York Fashion Week comes around twice a year, so does Bridal Fashion Week. Every October and April, designers show separate collections for weddings, giving brides new inspiration for the big day. This fall, there were more designers than ever on the lineup, which means there was even stiffer competition for the best dresses of the week.

We saw a plethora of traditional ballgowns and classic lace dresses, but there were also pantsuits, separates, short dresses, colorful dresses, and extravagant couture numbers. Above all, the designers seemed to have embraced the idea that different brides want different things. Scroll ahead to see our ten favorites below.

Lela Rose

Not every bride wants to be formal on her wedding day. Lela Rose’s take on separates was impeccably tailored, but the off-the-shoulder bustier and knots on the sleeves made it feel playful.

Marchesa

Bridal collections are finally getting shorter. This dramatic capital-G Gown is so much more than just a party dress you’d slip into after the ceremony.

Carolina Herrera

The embroidery here is incredibly intricate, and the vibrant colors are still subtle enough to feel bridal. (It was even more impressive in person!)

Elie Saab

Capes are officially the new veils. This one from Elie Saab is slightly sheer and has a hood for the extra oomph.

Danielle Frankel

For her debut bridal collection, Danielle Frankel – who previously worked at Marchesa and Vera Wang – seemed to take influence from the wild shapes of couture.

Naeem Khan

Very few bridal designers use fabric as creatively as Naeem Khan. From the flapper-inspired headpieces to the fun use of tassels and lace, there was something for everyone.

Viktor&Rolf Mariage

Hearts can be kitschy, but this Viktor&Rolf Mariage gown makes them look wildly romantic in tulle.

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier’s streamlined pantsuit would be perfect for a courthouse wedding.

Reem Acra

From the jewelry made of baby’s breath to the light and airy feel of the gowns, the Reem Acra collection was straight out of a fairy tale.

Vera Wang

Continuing on last season’s theme of Romeo and Juliet, Wang’s new collection felt modest and classic.