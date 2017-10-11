11 Pairs of Over-the-Knee Boots for Under $225

Over-the-knee boots used to be intimidatingly expensive. It takes a lot of fabric to make a pair of shoes that covers most of the leg, and good materials don’t come cheap. But recently, it’s gotten easier and easier to find nice pairs that don’t require a significant investment.

To pull off the look, and make sure you get the most wear out of your purchase, consider what’s in your wardrobe before you start shopping. Are you more prone to wearing skirts? You’ll want a leg-hugging style. Wear skinny jeans every day? Look for something a bit slouchier.

Next, think about what fabric you’ll want. Suede is warm but gets damp in wet weather, while stretch and latex are very trendy but can look cheap. Leather, of course, is the most classic, but also the most expensive — though we were able to find one good all-leather pair for under $250. Scroll ahead to see our top picks.

The Best Budget Pair

Simple and straight to the point. The ties on the upper part of the back ensure they stay up. Buy ASOS Boots $67, ASOS

The Best Wide-Fit Pair

If you worry that over-the-knee boots won’t fit over your thighs comfortably, these are for you. Buy Unisa Wide Boots $80, DSW

Like Balenciaga But Affordable

Wear with a dress in a bright, contrasting color. Buy ASOS Boots $87, ASOS

The Ones in the “It” Color

Red is hot right now, and these suede boots are an easy way to add color to the rotation of black dresses and skirts you’re already wearing. Buy BP Boots $90, Nordstrom

The Ones With the Best Reviews

These have been reviewed by over 300 people on Amazon and still have 4.5 stars. One commenter called them the “affordable version of Stuart Weitzman’s Lowland boots that retail for $785.” Buy Kaitlyn Pan Boots $100, Amazon

A Good Neutral Pair

These have a 4-star average with over 300 comments highlighting how soft the suede is. The stacked heel gives just enough height without hurting your feet.

Original Price: $129 Buy Steve Madden Boots Sale Price: $100 , Nordstrom

Shiny, But Not Too Shiny

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 These would look best with a dress in a rich, solid color like burgundy or primary blue. Buy Raye Boots $188, Revolve

The Ones That Are Made for Fall

Nothing feels more autumnal than wearing these burgundy boots with an oversize camel sweater and jeans. Buy Vince Camuto $140, Vince Camuto

The Unusual Blue Ones

It’s surprisingly hard to find navy blue boots without a design on them. These are reasonably priced at $150. Buy Charles David Boots $150, Nordstrom

The Best Faux Leather Pair

Faux leather often is too shiny and cheapens the look of shoes, but since this silhouette is sophisticated, they pass as the real deal. Buy Franco Sarto Boots $150, Nordstrom

The All-Around-Best Black Pair

The heel is three inches, so they’re not flat or too high. The leather stretches so they won’t be too tight even if you wear them with jeans. And $225 is a reasonable price for real, quality leather. Buy Michael Michael Kors Boots $225, Macy’s

