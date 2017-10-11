How to Look Like a Chic Witch This Fall

Photo: Craig Lovell/Corbis via Getty Images

You know what’s more fun than wearing that omnipresent field jacket every day from October to December? Wearing a long, ideally velvet dress accessorized to high heaven. The nice, crisp days of fall are the only time when it’s cool enough to wear a floor-scraping dress with a scarf and boots, but not so cool that you’ll need a puffy coat. And nobody does the Gothic-witch look better than Stevie Nicks (or her American Horror Story: Coven dopplegänger, Lily Rabe).

Nicks, while not to our knowledge an actual witch, makes dressing like one look like so much fun. The top hats, the capes, the layers of necklaces all fall in the middle of the Venn diagram of “yes, I tried” and “no, it didn’t take too long.” Why not embrace a full witchy wardrobe while wandering around with your coven. Don’t be scared — it’s not too Halloween-y.

The Velvet Dress

The dress is the cornerstone of the look, and this one is packed with bohemian staples like velvet and fringe. Buy Feelin Myself Velvet Wrap Dress $52, Nasty Gal

For The More Conservative Stevie

Equipped with a slight leg slit for showing off your killer boots. Buy Elin Dress $98, Need Supply

The Lace-Up Boots

A slightly Victorian edge is key for this look. They loved Victorians in the ’70s. Buy Steve Madden Women’s Satisfied Lace-Up Stiletto Booties $129, Macy’s

Best Carpet-Print Boots

These are like Mary Poppins’s giant bag (she’s kind of a witch, right?) but in a much cooler form. Buy Sam Edelman Taye Jacquard Boots $160, Net-a-Porter

The Essential Layering Piece

This list wouldn’t be complete without something black lace. Zhuzh up any dress by layering this turtleneck under it. Buy Sweet Secrets Turtleneck $40, Free People

The Jacket Replacement

Embrace the allure of multiple long flowing pieces. Buy Chelsea Lace Robe $98, Free People

The Perfectly Modern Hat

If a top hat seems slightly too much, this flat-brim is a modern, wearable alternative. Buy ASOS Felt Matador Boater Hat $32, ASOS

The Corset Belt

Not only are they trendy but they also cinch in the flowy dark florals while also adding a layer — and this look is all about layers. Buy Retro Luxe London Wide Double Buckle Leather Corset Belt $26, ASOS

The Essential Necklace

Photo: p A cluster of jewelry is essential. Get started with a simple gold circle pendant, then add chokers, stacks of bracelets, and colorful statement rings. Buy BaubleBar Ada Pendant Necklace $36, Nordstrom

For the Warm-Weather Witch

Yes, you already have the hat, but continue the aura of mystery by covering your eyes as well. Buy ASOS 90s Metal Round Sunglasses in Silver $19, ASOS

For the Cold-Weather Witch

A warm way to keep a jacket from ruining your look. Buy Upstate Swank Shawl in Burgundy $40, Modcloth

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.