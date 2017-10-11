How to Look Like a Chic Witch This Fall

You know what’s more fun than wearing that omnipresent field jacket every day from October to December? Wearing a long, ideally velvet dress accessorized to high heaven. The nice, crisp days of fall are the only time when it’s cool enough to wear a floor-scraping dress with a scarf and boots, but not so cool that you’ll need a puffy coat. And nobody does the Gothic-witch look better than Stevie Nicks (or her American Horror Story: Coven dopplegänger, Lily Rabe).
Nicks, while not to our knowledge an actual witch, makes dressing like one look like so much fun. The top hats, the capes, the layers of necklaces all fall in the middle of the Venn diagram of “yes, I tried” and “no, it didn’t take too long.” Why not embrace a full witchy wardrobe while wandering around with your coven. Don’t be scared — it’s not too Halloween-y.
The Velvet Dress
The dress is the cornerstone of the look, and this one is packed with bohemian staples like velvet and fringe.
For The More Conservative Stevie
Equipped with a slight leg slit for showing off your killer boots.
The Lace-Up Boots
A slightly Victorian edge is key for this look. They loved Victorians in the ’70s.
Best Carpet-Print Boots
These are like Mary Poppins’s giant bag (she’s kind of a witch, right?) but in a much cooler form.
The Essential Layering Piece
This list wouldn’t be complete without something black lace. Zhuzh up any dress by layering this turtleneck under it.
The Jacket Replacement
Embrace the allure of multiple long flowing pieces.
The Perfectly Modern Hat
If a top hat seems slightly too much, this flat-brim is a modern, wearable alternative.
The Corset Belt
Not only are they trendy but they also cinch in the flowy dark florals while also adding a layer — and this look is all about layers.
The Essential Necklace
A cluster of jewelry is essential. Get started with a simple gold circle pendant, then add chokers, stacks of bracelets, and colorful statement rings.
For the Warm-Weather Witch
Yes, you already have the hat, but continue the aura of mystery by covering your eyes as well.
For the Cold-Weather Witch
A warm way to keep a jacket from ruining your look.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
