Here’s a Sexy Skirt to Wear on Your Next Date

A pencil skirt in black or navy is a workplace staple. But a pencil skirt in this season’s most popular animal print? Well, that’s something else entirely. This DVF skirt comes in a soft silk blend that has a tiny bit of stretch — you can move in it, but it’ll hold its shape through the end of the night. Rather than use a traditional, organic-feeling leopard print, the DVF team added some edge with a custom pattern that looks slightly digital. You can wear it with anything from a white blouse to a bright sweater, and since it’s a midi length, it’ll work with heels now and ankle boots once it gets cold. Wear it on date night if you want to feel slightly va-va-va-voom.

