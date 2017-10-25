Actress Heather Lind Says George H.W. Bush Groped Her

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC

Actress Heather Lind, best known for her role on AMC’s Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington’s Spies, has accused ex-president George H.W. Bush of groping her when they met.

Per Newsweek, Lind came forward with her story on Tuesday in an Instagram post with the “Me Too” hashtag. It has since been deleted but it read, in part:

“I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organising aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes. I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

Lind said that the alleged incident occurred in 2014, when the Turn cast visited the White House for a screening and posed for a photo (below) with the former president and First Lady.

Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher/Invision for AMC

Bush’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, issued the following statement in response: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”