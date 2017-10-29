This weekend, actor Adam Sandler appeared on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show to promote his new film The Meyerowitz Stories. Sandler was joined by actress Emma Thompson, model Cara Delevigne and The Crown star Claire Foy.
The stars were each sharing embarrassing stories, and Sandler started talking about his time shooting The Waterboy. As he is talking, he reaches over and rests his hand on Claire Foy’s knee. The actress responds, and looks noticeably uncomfortable. Sandler doesn’t seem to notice and as he continues to tell his story he reaches back and touches Foy’s leg again. She squirms and appears peeved. None of the other stars seem to notice.
Yet, fans on social media noticed immediately and jumped to Foy’s defense.
Watch the clip below.
