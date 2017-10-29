Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

This weekend, actor Adam Sandler appeared on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show to promote his new film The Meyerowitz Stories. Sandler was joined by actress Emma Thompson, model Cara Delevigne and The Crown star Claire Foy.

The stars were each sharing embarrassing stories, and Sandler started talking about his time shooting The Waterboy. As he is talking, he reaches over and rests his hand on Claire Foy’s knee. The actress responds, and looks noticeably uncomfortable. Sandler doesn’t seem to notice and as he continues to tell his story he reaches back and touches Foy’s leg again. She squirms and appears peeved. None of the other stars seem to notice.

Yet, fans on social media noticed immediately and jumped to Foy’s defense.

@TheGNShow With all that's happening did I just see #ClaireFoy looking a little distressed at #AdamSandlers hands all over her knees ? — Gary Bishop (@gjb1966) October 27, 2017

Ohh Claire Foy was not up for being pet by Adam Sandler. Quite right too! #GrahamNorton — Graham Thomson (@grahamt11) October 27, 2017

Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler’s hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect “haha dont touch me again” move #GrahamNorton — Gwyneth Jane (@gwynethjane_) October 27, 2017

