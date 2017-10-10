All The Celebrities Who Have Commented on Harvey Weinstein

Photo: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior has been an open secret in Hollywood for years, but now celebrities from all corners of the business are commenting on the revelations that he has settled sexual harassment cases against at least eight women. Below are all of the (mostly) women and men who have condemned or defended Weinstein’s decades of harassment.

Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd, to the New York Times

Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.



﻿Rose McGowan

Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2017

Meryl Streep, to Huffington Post

The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

Julianne Moore

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Romola Garai, to the Guardian

Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him. So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.

Amber Tamblyn

Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

Olivia Munn

Women dont report sexual abuse bc there's usually 0 support & 100% backlash. Not today. THANKYOU to those who speak out. I stand behind you💖 — om (@oliviamunn) October 7, 2017

Lena Dunham

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

Brie Larson

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

Constance Wu

Yup yup yup yup. Every day. Even from "good guys" who brag about hiring female directors or producing POC narratives. YUP EVEN THEM. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 5, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell

he once called me the c word

for defending night shyamalan

after we filmed WIDE AWAKE — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 5, 2017

America Ferrera

This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017

Jessica Chastain

Women are fighting against the 'Grab Them By The Pussy' normalization & speaking up. Its never easy to be the first to go on record #Respect https://t.co/PKu19hEpd6 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 6, 2017

Judi Dench, to Newsweek

Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.

Susan Sarandon

Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence, to the Daily Beast

I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.

Mark Ruffalo

"It's wrong whether it's a President, it's wrong whether it's Harvey Weinstein, it's wrong whoever's doing this." pic.twitter.com/5HuFXurYXC — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 10, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel on his show

What’s the difference between Harvey Weinstein and the Pillsbury Doughboy? When the Pillsbury Doughboy offers you a roll, he doesn’t ask you to watch him take a shower for it.

George Clooney, to the Daily Beast

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” he says. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

Jimmy Fallon, on his show

Harvey Weinstein was fired by his company yesterday for being accused of sexual harassment. Not good. They said if he keeps it up he’ll wind up with his own show on Fox News.

Stephen Colbert, on his show

This is monstrous behavior that in a just world would not have been allowed to go on for decades. It is indefensible. Weinstein immediately defended it — saying, ‘I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.’ And Weinstein’s lawyers called him ‘an old dinosaur learning new ways.’ O.K.: A) that’s no excuse; B) dinosaurs did not touch themselves in front of the employees. The T-rex’s arms were way too short.

Kate Winslet, to Variety

The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.

Donald Trump

Glenn Close, to the New York Times

I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.



Alyssa Milano, to Patriot Not Partisan

While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein’s sexual predation and abuse of power, I’m happy — ecstatic even — that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. To the women who have suffered any form of abuse of power, I stand beside you. To the women who have come forward against a system that is designed to keep you silent, I stand in awe of you and appreciate you and your fortitude. It is not easy to disclose such experiences, especially in the public eye. Your strength will inspire others. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting this battle so hopefully my daughter won’t have to.

Even with these strong feelings — not just about Weinstein but about workplace sexism in general — this statement is complicated for me for personal reasons. Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last 5 years on Project Runway All Stars. Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met. Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives. It is because of my love for Georgina, India, and Dashiell that I haven’t publicly commented on this until now. Please don’t confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children.



Christian Slater

Lin-Manuel Miranda

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

Anthony Bourdain

Watching the media tiptoe around its decades long silence on #Weinstein makes me miss David Carr even more ferociously — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 8, 2017

Lauren Sivan

For those asking why I waited?

YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Jake Tapper

Hollywood producer I know: "Shocked it’s taken so long for a Harvey Weinstein behavior expose. One of the most open secrets in Hollywood." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

Stephanie Mickus

I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I’d hear “as long as you aren’t meeting with Harvey, you’ll be fine.” That’s our reality. — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 5, 2017

Judd Apatow

Wealthy people buy silence with settlements.The confidentiality clause allows predators to hurt other people. For decades. https://t.co/3SAn2A2h24 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 5, 2017

Kevin Smith

He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

Donna Karan, to the Daily Mail

I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women. To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality? And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?

Karan later issued an apology statement.