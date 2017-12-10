Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Museum of the Moving Image

We reported earlier how a producer on The Man in the High Castle, Isa Hackett, came forward to The Hollywood Reporter with new details regarding an incident in which Amazon executive Roy Price allegedly sexually harassed her. According to Hackett, Price allegedly told her that she’d “love his dick” in a cab ride shared with another Amazon employee during Comic-Con in 2015. In addition, she claims that while they were both at a following party, he reportedly yelled “anal sex” into her ear. While Amazon brought in a private investigator to look into the matter after Hackett reported the incident to them, the company has placed Price on a leave of absence. Following Hackett recently speaking out on the record and the growing number of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment, an Amazon spokesperson released the following statement: