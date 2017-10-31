Andy Dick Fired From Film for Sexual Harassment: ‘My Middle Name Is Misconduct’

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Andy Dick has been fired from his upcoming indie film Raising Buchanan over multiple sexual-harassment and misconduct allegations on set. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian and actor has been accused of groping, nonconsensual kissing and licking, as well as sexually propositioning at least four people on the film. Dick denies groping anyone, but tells THR that it’s likely he licked people and admits to making propositions. “My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for,” he said. “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say good-bye and then licked them. That’s my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.” He continued, “I didn’t grab anybody’s genitals. Of course I’m going to proposition people. I’m single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done.”

A source tells THR that Dick appeared intoxicated during filming. Dick claims he took more Xanax than prescribed that made him “loopy” on set, but that he’s sober. “That didn’t make me rape people. I really don’t get it. I’m always trying to be funny and trying to get a date,” he told THR. According to Dick, some on set were “sensitive” to his comments about the Harvey Weinstein scandal (Dick has made two Weinstein films), though it’s unclear what he said. He also claims that because of his age (51), he does not know the difference between sexual harassment and flirting. Dick tells THR he’ll retire if he faces future accusations of misconduct, but also “won’t lick anyone’s face anymore.”