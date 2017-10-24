Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment W

In a Tuesday episode of her Unqualified podcast, actress Anna Faris revealed that she had been sexually harassed by a Hollywood director who “slapped” her ass in front of the crew and made her “feel small.”

The new author opened up about her experience in the wake of the ongoing sexual assault and harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback. Although Faris did not name the director who allegedly harassed her, she explained on her podcast that the incident occurred while she was filming a scene during which she was on a ladder and supposed to be taking books off of a shelf.

“All I could do was giggle,” Faris said. “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird. ’ And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

Faris added that the director had told her agent that she had “great legs” — and that’s one of the reasons she was hired in the first place. “And listen, that’s a fucking great compliment. I like my legs,” she said. “But that sort of informed by whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs.”

The actress went on to say that she believes women are “conditioned to giggle,” because if she were to say anything about the harassment, she’d be “labeled a bitch or difficult.” Listen to the full podcast here.