Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Rose McGowan has been leading the charge against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein this fall, demanding he and other sexual abusers embedded in the entertainment industry be held accountable for their misconduct, much of it criminal, and that Hollywood in general “clean house.” On Monday, however, McGowan found herself on the other side of the law. According to the AP, an arrest warrant was issued for the actress and activist as the result of a police investigation at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20 this year, during which law enforcement says “personal belongings” reportedly left on a United flight by McGowan tested positive for narcotics.

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authorities PD apparently obtained the warrant on February 1. Having “attempted to contact” the actress to get her to return to Loudoun County, Virginia, for a court date, law enforcement has submitted the warrant to a national law enforcement database. McGowan subsequently took to Twitter on Monday to express her dismay at the issuing, and especially the timing, of the news. She tweeted, “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT.”