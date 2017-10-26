More than 60 women have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape after Ashley Judd told the New York Times about her experience with the producer in his hotel room. In an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Judd said she wishes she had come forward immediately after Weinstein allegedly cornered her. “I wish I could prevent it for anyone, always,” Judd said. “I don’t know that I would’ve been believed.” Later, she posed for pictures with Weinstein at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and Weinstein even tried to set her up with his brother, Bob. During that moment at the Peninsula, as reported by the Times, Judd said she got away from Weinstein by saying that she’d revisit his proposition when she won an Oscar. “Am I proud of that? I’m of two minds,” she told Sawyer. “The part that shames myself says no; the part of me that understands the way shame works says, ‘That was absolutely brilliant. Good job, kid, you got outta there.’”