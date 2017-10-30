The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Now’s the Best Time to Stock Up on Cheap Cashmere

From Uniqlo, J.Crew, Everlane, and more.

13 mins ago

For Donald Trump, Every Day Is Halloween

Why the president couldn’t play along with kids in costumes.

26 mins ago

Turns Out Enacting Legislation Takes More Than Pressing ‘Send Tweet’

A federal court has temporarily prevented the Pentagon from enacting a ban on transgender troops.

1:30 p.m.

Even Former Presidents Get Jury Duty

Barack Obama reportedly plans to serve in a Cook County jury.

1:15 p.m.

The Best Place to Get New Fall Clothes for Under $100

From sweaters to coats and everything in between.

12:47 p.m.

Has Your Worst Sephora Nightmare Actually Come True?

Beware the samples.

11:59 a.m.

The Intimate New Convent Movie That’s More Than Nuns Gone Wild

Director Maggie Betts and star Margaret Qualley on making a movie about women in love with God.

11:53 a.m.

Jane Still Remembers How Border Guards Ripped Her Suitcase Apart

The latest installment of “The Golden Door” comic.

11:33 a.m.

See Photos of Creepy Abandoned Rockets in the Deep South

A New York photographer finds an unexpected subject in the bayou.

11:22 a.m.

Here’s How Paul Manafort Spent Some of the $18 Million He Allegedly Laundered

A run-down of how the former Trump campaign chairman allegedly spent his laundered funds.

11:21 a.m.

Here’s North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Touring a Cosmetics Factory

A fun day for the supreme leader.

11:00 a.m.

Where Isaac Mizrahi Finds His Favorite Lamps, Silverware, and Paintings

“I love being taken by surprise by things I wasn’t expecting to love and becoming obsessed with them.”

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: This GIF of Real Housewife Dorinda Medley

It perfectly captures how I usually want to answer the question, “How are you doing?”

10:50 a.m.

French Women Protested Sexual Harassment All Across the Country This Weekend

French women say #metoo.

10:37 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of $59 Chelsea Boots

Because boot season is nigh.

10:37 a.m.

Danish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Journalist

He now says that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning — not from a blunt force trauma accident, as he had previously claimed.

10:22 a.m.

An NBC News Analyst Was Just Dropped for Sexual Harassment

Both cut ties with the veteran journalist after several women came forward.

9:21 a.m.

Saudi Arabia Just Took Another Step Toward Gender Equality

Stadiums in three cities will undergo renovations to accommodate so-called “family” sections.

9:01 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay in Statement Responding to Sexual Allegation

“I honestly do not remember the encounter,” Spacey says about Rapp’s allegation that the actor made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14.

8:33 a.m.

More Than 500 Female Artists Sign Letter Against Sexual Harassment

Over 500 female artists, curators, and directors sign letter in the wake of Knight Landesman allegations.