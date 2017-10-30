The Latest on the Cut

Turns Out Enacting Legislation Takes More Than Pressing ‘Send Tweet’

A federal court has temporarily prevented the Pentagon from enacting a ban on transgender troops.

1:30 p.m.

Even Former Presidents Get Jury Duty

Barack Obama reportedly plans to serve in a Cook County jury.

1:15 p.m.

The Best Place to Get New Fall Clothes for Under $100

From sweaters to coats and everything in between.

12:47 p.m.

Has Your Worst Sephora Nightmare Actually Come True?

Beware the samples.

11:59 a.m.

The Intimate New Convent Movie That’s More Than Nuns Gone Wild

Director Maggie Betts and star Margaret Qualley on making a movie about women in love with God.

11:53 a.m.

Jane Still Remembers How Border Guards Ripped Her Suitcase Apart

The latest installment of “The Golden Door” comic.

11:33 a.m.

See Photos of Creepy Abandoned Rockets in the Deep South

A New York photographer finds an unexpected subject in the bayou.

11:22 a.m.

Here’s How Paul Manafort Spent Some of the $18 Million He Allegedly Laundered

A run-down of how the former Trump campaign chairman allegedly spent his laundered funds.

11:21 a.m.

Here’s North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un Touring a Cosmetics Factory

A fun day for the supreme leader.

11:00 a.m.

Where Isaac Mizrahi Finds His Favorite Lamps, Silverware, and Paintings

“I love being taken by surprise by things I wasn’t expecting to love and becoming obsessed with them.”

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: This GIF of Real Housewife Dorinda Medley

It perfectly captures how I usually want to answer the question, “How are you doing?”

10:50 a.m.

French Women Protested Sexual Harassment All Across the Country This Weekend

French women say #metoo.

10:37 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of $59 Chelsea Boots

Because boot season is nigh.

10:37 a.m.

Danish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Journalist

He now says that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning — not from a blunt force trauma accident, as he had previously claimed.

10:22 a.m.

An NBC News Analyst Was Just Dropped for Sexual Harassment

Both cut ties with the veteran journalist after several women came forward.

9:21 a.m.

Saudi Arabia Just Took Another Step Toward Gender Equality

Stadiums in three cities will undergo renovations to accommodate so-called “family” sections.

9:01 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay in Statement Responding to Sexual Allegation

“I honestly do not remember the encounter,” Spacey says about Rapp’s allegation that the actor made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14.

8:33 a.m.

More Than 500 Female Artists Sign Letter Against Sexual Harassment

Over 500 female artists, curators, and directors sign letter in the wake of Knight Landesman allegations.

7:52 a.m.

New Republic Publisher Hamilton Fish Takes Leave Pending Harassment Probe

Several staffers raised concerns about “interactions between Ham Fish and a number of women employees,” according to magazine owner Win McCormack.

7:40 a.m.

Tech Giant Reportedly ‘on the Prowl’ for Models and Actresses

His rep denies he flew to Brazil to see actress Dakota Johnson.