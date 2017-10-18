Peek Inside Dries Van Noten’s Beautiful 11-Pound Book

View Slideshow Photo: Marcio Bastos

Fashion runs in Dries Van Noten’s blood — his father owned a boutique in Antwerp, Belgium, and his grandfather was a tailor. As a child, he attended menswear shows across Europe with his father, which sparked his interest in design. He became the most successful of the “Antwerp Six,” six visionary fashion designers including Dirk Bikkembergs who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts between 1980 and 1981.

Van Noten still oversees almost every aspect of his label. In a recent interview with T Magazine, he said he didn’t want to make a big event of his 100th fashion show, held last winter in Paris. He cast models who have walked in his shows since 1993 for the collection, including Alek Wek, Guinevere van Seenus, and Liya Kebede.

To celebrate the anniversary show, this month the brand released two books featuring more than 2,000 photographs of the past 100 collections — together, the volumes weigh over 11 pounds. Titled Dries Van Noten 1-100 and published by Lannoo Publishers, the book documents the designer’s inspirations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his artistic process. “I like the idea that this commemorates my past,” Van Noten said in a press release, “so that I may just focus on the future and further evolving as a designer from now.” Click ahead for a preview.

Buy Dries Van Noten 1-100 $162, Amazon

