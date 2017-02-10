Yes, Kitten Heels Are Cool Again

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.
Kitten heels have a reputation for being fussy and old-fashioned. They used to be the shoes you begrudgingly wore to a job interview at a conservative office or dinner with a traditional older relative. But in the past year, the tiny-heel silhouette has suddenly started to feel stylish again.
Paired with midi skirts, kitten heels make for a professional, pulled-together outfit that you can wear from morning to night. They look even better with roughed-up jeans — styling is all about contrasts, after all. Scroll ahead to see our favorites, whether you want to spend $60 for a Manolo look-alike or $600 on the real thing.
The Manolo-BB Dupe
The heel isn’t quite as refined and the cut at the toe covers more skin, but otherwise, this is a great, inexpensive version of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump.
The Shoe That’s Sweet But Not Stuffy
Shiny futuristic silver is offset by a delicate bow.
If You’re Curious About Leopard
Take a page from this street-style star’s playbook and try a low-key accessory like these heels.
If You Don’t Like Flashy Shoes
Anna Wintour and Kate Middleton both love wearing unassuming beige kitten heels.
Original Price: $198
If You Love Flashy Shoes
Pink metallic slingbacks are one way to get noticed.
A Stylish Pair That Doesn’t Cost a Fortune
When you don’t want fast fashion but you can’t stomach the $600 for Manolos, these Diane von Furstenberg slingbacks are a good midpoint.
Because You Love Rachel Comey
Her version falls in line with her ugly-cool aesthetic.
The Expensive Favorite
This shoe has sold out consistently for six years in a row, which means there’s a legion of Manolo Blahnik fans who can attest to its power.
The Street-Style Pair
In the photo at the top of this story, Annina Mislin’s minimal yellow sweater-and-skirt combo get a little extra nudge from these Prada heels.
