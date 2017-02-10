Yes, Kitten Heels Are Cool Again

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual— here to make your weekdays easier.

Kitten heels have a reputation for being fussy and old-fashioned. They used to be the shoes you begrudgingly wore to a job interview at a conservative office or dinner with a traditional older relative. But in the past year, the tiny-heel silhouette has suddenly started to feel stylish again.

Paired with midi skirts, kitten heels make for a professional, pulled-together outfit that you can wear from morning to night. They look even better with roughed-up jeans — styling is all about contrasts, after all. Scroll ahead to see our favorites, whether you want to spend $60 for a Manolo look-alike or $600 on the real thing.

The Manolo-BB Dupe

Photo: afront The heel isn’t quite as refined and the cut at the toe covers more skin, but otherwise, this is a great, inexpensive version of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pump. Buy Athena Alexander Teague Pointy-toe Pump $60, Nordstrom

The Shoe That’s Sweet But Not Stuffy

Shiny futuristic silver is offset by a delicate bow. Buy Topshop Jump Slingback Kitten Heels $100, Topshop

If You’re Curious About Leopard

Take a page from this street-style star’s playbook and try a low-key accessory like these heels. Buy Sam Edelman Ludlow leopard-print calf hair pumps $130, Net-a-Porter

If You Don’t Like Flashy Shoes

Anna Wintour and Kate Middleton both love wearing unassuming beige kitten heels.

Original Price: $198 Buy J.Crew Dulci suede kitten heels Sale Price: $188 (5 percent off) , J.Crew

If You Love Flashy Shoes

Pink metallic slingbacks are one way to get noticed. Buy & Other Stories Slingback Kitten Heels $125, & Other Stories

A Stylish Pair That Doesn’t Cost a Fortune

When you don’t want fast fashion but you can’t stomach the $600 for Manolos, these Diane von Furstenberg slingbacks are a good midpoint. Buy Diane von Furstenberg Mortelle Slingback Heels $248, Diane von Furstenberg

Because You Love Rachel Comey

Her version falls in line with her ugly-cool aesthetic. Buy Rachel Comey Wext Slingback Pumps $391, Shopbop

The Expensive Favorite

This shoe has sold out consistently for six years in a row, which means there’s a legion of Manolo Blahnik fans who can attest to its power. Buy Manolo Blahnik BB 50cm Pump $595, Bergdorf Goodman

The Street-Style Pair

In the photo at the top of this story, Annina Mislin’s minimal yellow sweater-and-skirt combo get a little extra nudge from these Prada heels. Buy Prada Suede Kitten-Heel Bow Pump $690, Neiman Marcus

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.