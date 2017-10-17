6 Lamps to Help You Feel Like You’re at the Beach All Winter Long

Photo: Francesca Russell/Getty Images

For those of us that live in places that experience all the seasons, winter is coming. That means fewer sunny days and more dark, cold mornings where all you want to do is lay in bed. Whether you’ve been diagnosed by a psychologist with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a sub-type of major depression or you’re just feeling the winter blues, consider a SAD lamp. They’re the most widely-used treatment to help stabilize your mood. The Cut took a deep dive into the best ones on Amazon as vetted by thousands of users. All of the top picks mimic sunlight with doses of the recommended 10,000 LUX but have different features depending your needs.

Scroll ahead to see the top rated ones that you can order well in advance of when we all lose an hour of daylight in two weeks.

The Classic Lamp

“I got sunshine, on a cloudy day … ” raved one reviewer about this uncomplicated yet handy lamp. With an adjustable height and angle, “this lightweight and easy-to-use” light box has a sleek silver design. Reviewers praised its ability to improve their mood in only a few days. Buy Carex Health Brands Day-Light Classic Plus Bright Light Therapy Lamp $115, Amazon

The Best Customizable Lamp

With high and low settings, this versatile lamp allows you to adjust the light levels based on how you are feeling. One reviewer would give this six stars if they could. If you’re still not convinced, another wrote, “Now I feel like I’ve been given my life back and am not just half a person for half the year.” Buy Verilux HappyLight Liberty 10,000 LUX Light Therapy Energy Lamp $100, Amazon

The Best Portable Lamp

This lamp weighs around 1.6 pounds — less than your cat! It also features a built-in timer so you can monitor your sunlight time. Plus, it has over 2,000 mostly raving reviews on Amazon. One previous skeptic wrote, “Yes, this device pulled me out of winter depression. It’s been about a month now and I am reasonably sure it wasn’t placebo effect.” Buy Sphere Gadget Technologies Lightphoria, 10,000 Lux Energy Light Lamp $65, Amazon

The Best Mountable Lamp

Create a makeshift sunny window by mounting this lamp on your wall — a welcome substitute when the sky outside is pitch black at 5 p.m. It also has a sleek design, as one reviewer wrote, “The Aura does look like what might happen if the Apple Store and a Star Wars droid had a baby. It’s clean with no hard edges and pristine white with rounded edges.” Others raved about its timer and adjustable light settings. Buy Aura® Day Light Therapy Lamp $104, Amazon

The Best Floor Lamp

Put this next to your couch, or your bed, so you can lounge in the morning while absorbing light. “Some have complained about the height, but I have found it a perfect height while sitting in a recliner,” one reviewer wrote. The lamp stands four-feet tall, and has a rotating head. One person even uses the lamp in the spring to “sprout seedlings” — a sign this lamp is the next best thing to actual sunlight. Buy Northern Light Technology Flamingo 10,000 Lux Bright Light Therapy Floor Lamp $230, Amazon

The Most Stylish Lamp

If you’re someone who likes to add aesthetic value to every aspect of your life, this lamp might be the one for you. With silver metal accents on each side, it would look quite good on your desk. Plus, it does what it needs to do: many readers say this lamp changed their lives. Buy Duronic SADV1 $71, Amazon

