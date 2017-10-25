The Secret to This Mile-Long Hair Is Drugstore Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo: Katie Thompson. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee./Katie Thompson

Dasha Faires is a veteran creative director in the fashion and retail world and the owner of very blonde hair. She dyes her mega-long, naturally dark brown waves platinum at a hip Brooklyn salon. Faires shared her hair routine — complete with very affordable products — with the Cut below.

Check all that apply: My hair is dyed, chemically straightened, permed, braided/in locs, has extensions. Dyed. My hairstylist puts a toner in my hair when she does my roots, which is about every eight to ten weeks.

In my shower you’ll find: Shimmer Lights shampoo and conditioner and Olaplex Hair Perfector.

I wash my hair every: Three days.

A rundown of my hair regimen: I spray a healthy amount of “It’s a Ten” leave-in conditioner in it, brush it out with a wet brush and either blow dry it or let it air dry if I’m going for a messy beach hair look. Also on the third or sometimes fourth day, the dry shampoo from Klorane is a lifesaver.

The worst thing I ever did to my hair was: Cut it too short when I was five. That will never happen again.

The best thing I ever did to my hair was: Go platinum.

I trim my hair: About once or twice a year.

My hairstylist is: Lisa Carroll Ellwood at Ludlow Blunt.

The most important thing people with hair like me should know: Use a wet brush — it changed my life. Thank you Lisa!

What I love most about my hair is: The color. It’s nice and silvery gray. It’s confusing for people and a bit weird.

