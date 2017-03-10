Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/Bethenny

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is on the ground in Puerto Rico to assist with Hurricane Maria relief efforts, after chartering four planes full of supplies to bring to victims of the natural disaster.

The Skinnygirl beverage mogul flew to Puerto Rico on Monday — one day before the president of the United States made his first appearance to the hurricane-ravaged island. She funded much of the trip using her own money (including covering the cost of the planes), but also raised $300,000 for hurricane relief efforts through her B Strong foundation. She brought four planes full of medical supplies, food, water, and hygiene products (including diapers) with her, as well as 2,000 pounds in nonperishable meals, $25,000 in cash gift cards, $25,000 in Costco gift cards, and more.

Since arriving on the island, Frankel has been posting harrowing images and videos of the dire situation in Puerto Rico on social media, sharing the “utter devastation” she has been witnessing firsthand. Speaking with People, Frankel said, “This is a forgotten island. People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

Frankel is still accepting donations through B Strong and has also put out an open call to “rich people” and private jet companies on Twitter to help bring more supplies to the island and evacuate others.

Hey rich people & private jet cos-booking flts every day to PR & need good rates: we fill w med supplies,food,dog,hygiene & take people home — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 3, 2017