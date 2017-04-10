Bill de Blasio Was Knocked Over During a Softball Game

As we grow ever closer to the New York City mayoral election, it’s crucial to focus on the issues that are affecting everyday New Yorkers and — okay, never mind, let’s just get straight to it: Current mayor Bill de Blasio was knocked over during a recent softball game, in an incident that was shockingly not specifically engineered by his opponent to delight Bay Ridge Republicans.
The New York Daily News reports that he arrived to a Tuesday press conference in Manhattan with a cut on the bridge of his nose, attributing it to “a collision at first base” that “happens at softball.” The injury occurred during a City Hall team scrimmage, with “a young aide” said to have been the one to send all six-feet-and-five-inches of de Blasio toppling to the ground. (Sort of like that groundhog he dropped back in 2014.)
The mayor also offered words of wisdom from son Dante, a former travel baseball player: “He said what you do in a situation like this is you rub some dirt on it and you walk it off.”
And then you drive 12 miles to the gym the next morning.
