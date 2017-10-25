Here’s How to Invoice Trump for Your Birth Control

Chances are your birth control might cost you a whole lot more now that the Trump administration has rolled back the federal mandate requiring employers to cover birth control in their employee insurance plans. But luckily, there’s a handy new generator to help you invoice the president for the cost of your reproductive freedom.

Before the mandate was rescinded, 62.4 million women in the U.S. had access to copay-free birth control under the Affordable Care Act — and now, of course, that will likely change. But a new invoice generator from the Keep Birth Control Copay Free campaign calculates the annual average cost of your chosen form of birth control, and will send a bill right to President Trump and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for you.

Of course, they’re unlikely to actually pay your invoice, but at least your bill will be showing them the dramatic cost of birth control and just how much these new rules could impact women’s access to birth control (which, let’s face it, is probably their point). The invoice will also be submitted to the Federal Register as an official comment in opposition to the rules.

“Women are tired of footing the bill for male politicians’ attacks on essential reproductive health care,” Amy Runyon-Harms, the campaign’s coordinator, said in a statement. “Copay-free birth control saves Americans at least $1.4 billion each year. And we figure, with Donald Trump’s frequent proclamations that he’s ‘very rich,’ he shouldn’t have a problem absorbing the cost.”